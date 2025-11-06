Guwahati: Drug peddler held; four addicts rescued in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Basistha Police Station, acting on specific intelligence, conducted an operation at Basistha Natun Bazar on Wednesday and rescued four drug-addicted youths who were found consuming narcotics. The rescued individuals were immediately sent to a rehabilitation centre for treatment and counselling.

Following the rescue, police launched a follow-up raid at Natun Bazar Shiv Nagar, where they apprehended a habitual drug peddler identified as Dipen Barman, also known as Kosu (30). During the search, the team recovered and seized 39.55 grams of heroin concealed in five tobacco boxes along with 30 empty plastic vials used for packaging. Legal action was initiated against the accused, and further investigation is underway to trace the supply network and identify others involved in the illegal trade.

