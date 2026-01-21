Guwahati: Drug peddler held, recovered heroin in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police arrested a suspected drug peddler during a raid carried out at Lalmati following specific intelligence inputs. A team from Basistha police station conducted the operation and took the accused into custody from the hideout. The arrested person was identified as Nur Jamal SK, 40, a resident of Baladoba in Dhubri district. During the search, police recovered a soap box containing about 11 grams of heroin along with a mobile phone from his possession.

Also Read: Guwahati: Youth held with heroin in city