Guwahati: Drug peddlers and thieves arrested

GUWAHATI: Police personnel from the Fancy Bazar outpost arrested Ali Hussain, hailing from Nagaon, near Railway Gate No. 2 with 6.1 gm of heroin, and Kamal Kalita of Palasbari from Railway Gate No. 3 with 7.1 gm of heroin. Fatasil Ambari police, on the other hand, arrested Nripen Barman and recovered 20 kg of copper wire, fans and motor coils stolen from Kahilipara HS School. Dispur Police arrested two thieves – Dinesh Boro and Sunil Thapa – and recovered stolen goods from them. Basistha Police arrested Upen Boro from the Basistha area and recovered 137 bottles of IMFL and 38 bottles of beer from his house. He was running a bar in his house without any licence.

