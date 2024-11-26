Guwahati: Drug Peddlers Arrested with Suspected Heroin in City

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) team from Jalukbari OP raided a hideout in Jaymati Nagar, Guwahati, and seized 12.38 grams of suspected heroin. Two drug peddlers named Sah Alam (26) and Robiu Hussain (26), both from Chaygaon, were arrested in connection with the case. The police also seized a bike (AS 01 FR 9913) used in the commission of the crime and three mobile phones. Legal action has been initiated against the accused.

