Guwahati: Drug peddlers held, heroin recovered

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Basistha Police Station intercepted an auto-rickshaw bearing registration number AS01-JC-7527 at Jorabat Naka and apprehended three alleged drug peddlers during a targeted operation. The accused were identified as Shokibul Islam (31) from Barpeta, Nazrul Islam (41) from Morigaon and Manoj Singh (32) from Sonapur. During the search, the police recovered five soap boxes containing heroin weighing a net 60 grams. The team also seized three mobile phones and cash amounting to Rs 1,970 from their possession. In another operation based on specific intelligence, a team from Basistha Police Station rescued three drug-dependent persons and subsequently sent them to a rehabilitation centre for treatment. Acting on further leads, the police carried out a follow-up raid that resulted in the arrest of four notorious drug peddlers. The apprehended individuals were identified as Bikash Ali (27) of Sonapur, Paresh Deka (30) of Nagaon, Bhaskar Borah (23) of Noonmati and Mukut Mandal (24) of Basistha. From the raid, the police recovered and seized seven plastic tobacco boxes containing 50 grams of heroin, 20 bottles of Triprolidine Hydrochloride and Codeine Phosphate syrup of 100 ml each, 24 empty vials, two empty tobacco boxes and two mobile phones.

