Guwahati: Drugs and illegal liquor seized across city

Staff reporter

Guwahati: City police continued their crackdown on narcotics and illicit liquor with a series of successful operations carried out across different areas.

A joint team from Panbazar Police Station and Fancy Bazar Outpost apprehended 18-year-old Sohid Ali of Lakhtakia during a raid at 3 No. Railway Gate. Police recovered nine plastic vials containing 12.38 grams of heroin and Rs 2,640 in cash from his possession. Legal proceedings have been initiated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Meanwhile, a team from Jalukbari Police Station raided the Pandu Cabin area, destroying around 60 litres of country liquor (sulai) and seizing 101 bottles of assorted Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). Legal action has been taken in connection with the case. In another operation, a team from Gorchuk Police Station nabbed two suspected drug peddlers, Lalchand Miya of Bongaigaon and Nur Islam of Barpeta, during a raid at Vigyan Path, Boragaon. The police recovered 27.65 grams of suspected heroin (tested positive), 26 empty vials, and three mobile phones from the duo. Both have been booked under the NDPS Act.

