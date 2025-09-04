Guwahati: Drugs worth more than Rs 7 crore seized; two arrested

Staff reporter

Guwahati: In a significant crackdown on narcotics, the Special Task Force (STF) seized heroin worth approximately Rs 7.2 crore in the international market and arrested two individuals in a meticulously planned operation based on specific intelligence. Acting on a tip-off regarding a consignment arriving from a neighbouring state, STF personnel laid a strategic trap and intercepted a vehicle in the Amingaon area on the outskirts of Guwahati on Wednesday.

A thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of a substantial quantity of the banned substance.

“Based on Intel input, a vehicle coming from a neighbouring State was intercepted in Amingaon, and 910 grams of heroin was recovered. Two accused have been arrested,” Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on the social media platform X. The STF officials are currently interrogating two apprehended individuals to uncover the broader network, including the source of the narcotics and its intended distribution channels within Assam.

