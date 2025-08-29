Assam: Street play on drug abuse held in Biswanath Chariali

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Biswanath District Legal Services Authority in collaboration with Biswanath College showcased a street play on the theme of ‘Dangers of Drug Abuse, Awareness and Guidance for a Healthy Life-Towards a Drug-Free India’ on Thursday. Along with this, an awareness programme on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO Act), and Cyber Law was also organized.

