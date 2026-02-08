Guwahati: Dumper hits motorcycle, kills one person

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: One person was killed and another seriously injured in a road accident reported from Guwahati’s Jalukbari area on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The mishap took place on the service lane of National Highway 27 when a dumper truck, allegedly moving at high speed, rammed into a motorcycle. The pillion rider, identified as Manoj Sutradhar, died on the spot due to the impact.

The rider of the two-wheeler, Mintu Kalita, sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where he was undergoing treatment. His condition was stated to be serious.

Police officials said the driver of the dumper fled the scene immediately after the collision. The vehicle, bearing registration number AS01HC5397, was later identified and seized by the Jalukbari Traffic Police in connection with the case. A traffic official from the Jalukbari outpost said the owner of the dumper had been summoned as part of the ongoing investigation into the incident.

