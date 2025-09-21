Guwahati: E-auto rally taken out to honour Zubeen Garg

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The sudden demise of Assam’s most beloved singer and cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, has plunged the state into mourning, with fans across Assam paying heartfelt tributes to the legendary artiste.

In an emotional outpouring of love and respect, people from all walks of life have been lighting diyas and candles, organizing rallies, and holding processions to remember the maestro who captured millions of hearts. The city of Guwahati has emerged as the epicentre of this grief, with streets filled with admirers paying homage to their idol.

Among the many initiatives, the Electric Auto Association of Guwahati on Friday organized a special rally in Zubeen Garg’s memory. The rally began from Ganeshguri, with hundreds of electric auto drivers taking part. The procession moved through G.S. Road, where participants carried banners and portraits of the singer, chanting slogans and recalling his unparalleled contribution to Assamese music and culture.

Speaking on the occasion, several participants expressed their sorrow while highlighting how Zubeen was not just an artiste but also a cultural symbol who embodied the spirit of Assam. “His songs will forever echo in our hearts. He belongs to every Assamese household, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations,” said one of the organisers.

