Eco-Friendly Muhurat Marks Inauguration of Two Stage Plays by Krishti Sarathi

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: Setting a rare example of blending culture with environmental consciousness, the Krishti Sarathi Cultural Group inaugurated the muhurat of two stage plays on Monday in a symbolic and eco-friendly manner. Departing from tradition, the organizers replaced the customary breaking of coconuts with the planting of sacred Silikha saplings.

The muhurat ceremony was held at the historic Sirajuli Satra Namghar, where eminent personalities, including Runima Agarwala Bora, granddaughter of Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, noted dancer and actress Nupur Bora Bhuyan, and cultural activist Girish Chandra Das, jointly planted the saplings to mark the beginning of the productions.

The plays inaugurated were 'Rupalim,' the timeless drama penned by Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, and 'Dinochuror Prithivi, Pom Khedi,' a science fiction play written by Sanjay Barua. Explaining the significance of the initiative, the organizers said that the Silikha tree was historically linked with the spiritual life and philosophy of Srimanta Sankardeva and symbolizes Assam's cultural awakening.

The programme, organized under the guidance of senior journalist and filmmaker Diganta Sharma and Krishti Sarathi Cultural Group Secretary Dolly Das, featured traditional musical instruments and Haridhwani chants. Several cultural activists, environmentalists, and local residents attended the ceremony, appreciating the group's meaningful and eco-conscious approach to inaugurating artistic ventures.

