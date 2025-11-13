Guwahati: Elderly man found dead beneath Maligaon flyover

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: An unidentified male, believed to be around 70 years old, was found dead early this morning beneath the Maligaon Flyover near the Central Bank of India, Barabazar area in Guwahati. According to police reports, the body was discovered around 7:30 AM by local residents, who immediately informed Jalukbari Police Station. The deceased was approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall, of thin build, dark complexion, and was wearing a navy blue shirt with dots, grey track pants, and a yellow gamosa. Police have taken the body into custody for further investigation and post-mortem examination. Authorities have appealed to the public to come forward with any information that could help identify the deceased or locate his family. Anyone with relevant details has been requested to contact Jalukbari Police Station, Maligaon.

