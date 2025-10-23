Guwahati: Youth found dead in Dispur apartment

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A young man was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Flat 4E, B Block, Suryalay Apartment, Last Gate, Dispur. The deceased has been identified as James Baruah.

Preliminary reports stated that James was with his girlfriend at the time of the incident. After his death, his body was reportedly discovered by the young woman, who has since been taken into custody by the Dispur Police for questioning. A forensic team arrived in the apartment to examine the scene, while authorities continue to investigate the circumstances and cause of James Baruah’s death.

