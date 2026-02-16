Guwahati: Elderly woman held after seizure of 20 kg ganja

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police seized over 20 kilograms of ganja during a raid conducted at Sarab Bhati Chariali and arrested a 65-year-old woman in connection with the case. A joint team from Birubari Outpost under Paltan Bazar Police Station raided the residence of Suni Devi based on specific inputs. During the search operation, the team recovered and seized 20.11 kilograms of ganja from the house. The police also confiscated two mobile phones and Rs 2,060 in cash suspected to be linked to the illegal trade. The accused was taken into custody and legal proceedings were initiated.

Also Read: 36.98 kg ganja seized from Rajdhani Express at New Bongaigaon