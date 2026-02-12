36.98 kg ganja seized from Rajdhani Express at New Bongaigaon Junction

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The Government Railway Police (GRP), New Bongaigaon, seized 36.98 kg of suspected ganja from Train No. 20503 (DBRG–New Delhi Rajdhani Express) at New Bongaigaon Junction on Wednesday morning.

During routine checking to prevent illegal transportation of narcotic drugs, a team led by SI (UB) Sanjib Choudhury, I/C GRP New Bongaigaon, conducted a search after the train arrived at Platform No. 1 at around 7:44 am. While checking Coach No. A-1, a suspicious passenger attempted to evade the police and hurriedly tried to alight from the train but was intercepted and detained.

Upon searching his trolley bag and backpack, the police recovered one packet wrapped in black polythene from each bag, suspected to be ganja. The total quantity was approximately 36.98 kg.

The accused has been identified as Omjeet Kumar Sah, 55, son of Manoj Sah, resident of Powai Railway Gate, VTC: Powai T.E., P.O. Powai, P.S. Digboi, District Tinsukia, Assam, PIN 786171, Mobile No. 6001744046.

The seized contraband, along with one Android mobile phone and one train ticket, were confiscated in the presence of independent witnesses. Legal action has been initiated under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act.

