Guwahati: eLECTROFEST 2.0 organised by GEMA concludes successfully in City

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The four-day “eLECTROFEST 2.0”, the largest electrical expo in the North East, organised by the Guwahati Electric Merchants Association (GEMA), concluded successfully in Guwahati. GEMA president Nawal Kishore Sarda said the expo attracted over 8,000 visitors from Guwahati, various districts of Assam and other North-Eastern states, reflecting its growing reach. Vice president and chairman of eLECTROFEST 2.0, Gopal Pasari, said daily lucky draws were organized to enhance visitor engagement, with prizes including LED televisions, mobile phones and a bumper prize of an Activa scooter. Expo convenor Abhishek Kejriwal said representatives from over 60 national and international electrical brands participated through more than 125 stalls. GEMA secretary Saket Raj Pugalia said the active participation of exhibitors contributed significantly to the success of the event, while treasurer and convenor Naveen Sethia expressed gratitude to advisors, convenors and members for their collective support.

