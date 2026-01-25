Minister Pijush Hazarika inaugurates Electrofest, highlights manufacturing standards

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Electrical Merchants Association (GEMA) organized the second edition of Electrofest, the largest electrical expo in Northeast India, in Guwahati on Friday. The four-day event was inaugurated by Minister Pijush Hazarika, who emphasized the importance of maintaining quality standards in manufacturing and highlighted the role of such expos in promoting industrial growth.

In his inaugural address, Minister Hazarika noted his personal connection to the electrical industry, as his family has long been associated with the sector. “Such electrical expos give exposure to everyone—from electricians to traders, even in remote areas. GEMA has brought a common platform for all through Electrofest,” he said, adding that quality must remain the core focus in the manufacture of any product. He further observed that the expo provides an integrated platform to showcase a wide range of electrical solutions under one roof.

Speaking on the occasion, GEMA President Nawal Kishore Sarda said the four-day extravaganza is the largest gathering of the electrical industry in the Northeast, featuring innovations set to shape the future of energy and infrastructure. He added that Electrofest reflects GEMA’s commitment to empowering the region’s electrical fraternity.

Expo Chairman Gopal Pasari stated that over 140 stalls have been set up, with more than 50 leading companies from across the country showcasing products ranging from switches, fans and lights to solar energy systems, transmission lines, and switchgear.

Secretary Saket Raj Pugalia noted that APDCL and AREIDA are strategic partners of the event.

Also Read: Cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika visits Srimanta Sankardev Sangha conference site