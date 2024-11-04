Guwahati: Elephants get post-Diwali banana trees as treat

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In a unique post-Diwali initiative, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has undertaken the collection of unused and unsold banana trees from Diwali celebrations to treat elephants in local zoos and reserve forests.

Teaming up with local vendors and residents, GMC gathered these trees on October 31 at an open-ground premise, where they were carefully segregated, cleaned, and prepared before being loaded onto trucks.

The banana trees were then transported to the Assam State Zoo and the Garbhanga Reserve Forest as a special treat for the elephants. GMC highlighted the effort on social media platform X, writing, "Our elephants deserve a Diwali treat too."

According to an official statement, each tree was meticulously checked multiple times to ensure the fodder was free from any toxic substances like bamboo.

This initiative reflects GMC's commitment to sustainability, effectively reducing organic waste post-Diwali by repurposing surplus greenery in a way that benefits both the environment and local wildlife. The eco-friendly approach has garnered appreciation from the community, with many lauding the initiative for its focus on animal welfare and waste management.

