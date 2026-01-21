Guwahati: Eminent educationist Khageswar Dev Sharma passes away at 95

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Eminent educationist and social figure Khageswar Dev Sharma passed away at his residence in Betkuchi, Guwahati, on Tuesday evening due to age-related ailments. He was 95.

Sharma was the founding headmaster of Betkuchi High School, formerly known as Betkuchi M.E. School, and played a key role in expanding educational opportunities in the Betkuchi-Lokhra area. He was also associated with the establishment of several social and cultural organizations in the locality and was widely respected for his principled life and community service. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, three daughters and sons-in-law, and five grandchildren. His demise was widely mourned by residents of Betkuchi and neighbouring areas, who remembered him as a dedicated teacher and mentor.

