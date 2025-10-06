Guwahati: SAKP to Hold Convention on Restoration of Old Pension Scheme

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Sadou Asam Karmachari Parishad (SAKP), the apex body representing government employees of Assam, has announced that it will organize a statewide convention to deliberate on the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). The event will take place on October 12, 2025, at Guwahati.

A statement issued by SAKP president Jitendra Sharma and general secretary Pankaj Barman said that since the introduction of the National Pension System (NPS) in 2005, employees have been deprived of the guaranteed post-retirement financial security provided under the earlier system. The organization stated that the government’s contribution-based pension scheme (NPS) has created uncertainty among employees and has failed to ensure social and economic stability after retirement.

The SAKP noted that several states across India have already reverted to the Old Pension Scheme, and emphasized that Assam should follow suit in the greater interest of its workforce. The Parishad has been pressing the government for several years to withdraw the NPS and restore the earlier pension model, under which retired employees received lifetime pension benefits.

The SAKP stated that the October 12 convention would discuss the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) recently introduced by the Union Government, and assess its implications for employees of Assam. Representatives from district committees, affiliated organizations, and various employee unions will participate in the meeting.

