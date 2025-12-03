Guwahati: EMRI condemns agitation as ambulance services disrupt

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: EMRI Green Health Services, Assam, stated that a section of EMTs and Pilots did not attend a scheduled meeting and instead launched an agitation, abruptly halting emergency ambulance services and putting public safety at risk. The organization said the employees’ grievances related to Government policies and lay beyond EMRI’s authority.

EMRI said it welcomed any additional benefits the Government might provide and regretted that the sudden strike caused unnecessary hardship to the people of Assam. It affirmed its commitment to maintaining uninterrupted public healthcare services and immediately arranged alternate manpower to keep operations running.

The organization deployed support staff to ensure call centre services continued without interruption. With assistance from the Government and district administration, EMRI operated 70 ambulances on the first day, despite challenges caused by drivers leaving with keys and official phones. More keys were later recovered, and duplicate sets were arranged to restore more vehicles.

On the second day, EMRI hired and trained additional drivers and expanded operations. By midday, more than 150 ambulances were operational, with expectations of reaching around 300 by the end of the day.

EMRI appealed to the agitating employees to resume duties and warned that positions filled by new recruits might be difficult to reverse. It thanked the Government, district administration and the public for their support and expressed regret for the inconvenience caused.

