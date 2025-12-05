Guwahati: EMRI Green Health Services, Assam sets Deadline for Joining Duty

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: EMRI Green Health Services, Assam, announced that it would strictly follow the ‘No Work, No Pay’ rule as per service book guidelines and approved standing orders in response to the ongoing strike by a section of EMTs, EROs and Pilots. The organization stated that despite several appeals, many employees continued to abstain from duty, causing significant disruption to emergency medical services.

Although the management repeatedly communicated with the workforce, only around 150 employees resumed duty, while the rest stayed away from work. The service interruption prompted the organization to begin large-scale recruitment drives across six locations in the state. Trainers from other EMRI-operated states were brought in to accelerate the training and deployment of new recruits to maintain uninterrupted 108 Mrityunjoy Emergency Ambulance Service.

The management issued a final appeal urging the striking staff to return to duty by tomorrow. It warned that those failing to report within the stipulated time would be replaced by newly hired personnel, and the organization would be compelled to proceed with terminations. It stressed that the decision was taken in the interest of public welfare and continuity of emergency services, noting that termination was never the objective but had become unavoidable.

EMRI conveyed its gratitude to the Health Minister for directing district administrations and the organization to ensure seamless service delivery. It also acknowledged the strong support extended by district administrations across Assam in restoring services. Police authorities were said to have assured full cooperation in maintaining law and order during the situation.

The organization stated that over a thousand employees had approached field management expressing a desire to rejoin duty but were hesitant due to pressure from association members. They were advised to return by tomorrow, with assurances of complete support and protection.

Service restoration progressed steadily across the state. On Day 1, 70 ambulances were operational, increasing to 250 on Day 2, over 400 on Day 3, and 600 on Day 4. In Upper Assam, 120 of 196 ambulances operated yesterday, with the number expected to reach 160 today and full capacity by tomorrow. In Lower Assam, 150 of 303 ambulances were functional yesterday, projected to rise to 250 today, with full capacity targeted tomorrow. In the rest of Assam, 130 of 294 ambulances were running yesterday, expected to increase to 200 today and reach full operation by tomorrow.

To ensure uninterrupted service delivery, the strengthened workforce comprised around 100 employees from the Upper Assam union who resumed duty, 150 newly recruited staff, 150 workers engaged on a daily-wage basis and 50 government-provided personnel. The organization issued 500 termination letters by yesterday under the ‘No Work, No Pay’ principle and the mandate to continue services.

EMRI reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding lives and maintaining uninterrupted emergency response services and urged all agitating staff once again to return to duty in the interest of the people of Assam.

