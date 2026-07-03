Guwahati: Encroachment drive at AEC Road to improve traffic flow

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Continuing its drive against illegal encroachments, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) carried out an eviction operation along AEC Road in Jalukbari, clearing unauthorised structures and obstructions from public land.

The civic body’s action aimed to restore public spaces, improve pedestrian safety and ensure the smooth movement of vehicles along one of the city’s busiest corridors. Officials said the removal of encroachments would help reduce traffic congestion and facilitate the unhindered use of roads and footpaths by the public. During the drive, GMC teams removed unauthorised roadside encroachments that had narrowed carriageways and obstructed pedestrian movement, causing inconvenience to commuters and local residents.

The operation forms part of GMC’s sustained efforts to reclaim public infrastructure from illegal encroachments and enhance urban mobility across Guwahati. Civic authorities reiterated that public roads, footpaths and other civic spaces are meant for the common use of citizens and warned that encroachments not only disrupt traffic but also compromise public safety.

The corporation stated that similar enforcement drives will continue in different parts of the city as part of its broader initiative to maintain cleaner, safer and more accessible public spaces while strengthening urban infrastructure and civic discipline.

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