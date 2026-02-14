Guwahati: Engagement programme on India–EU migration corridor held in city

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The Ministry of External Affairs, in collaboration with the European Union and the Government of Assam, organised a two-day State Engagement Programme titled “Linking India–EU Migration Opportunities and the Northeast Corridor” under the India–EU Cooperation and Dialogue on Migration and Mobility (CDMM – Phase II) in Guwahati on February 12–13, 2026.

The programme is part of the India–EU Cooperation and Dialogue on Migration and Mobility (CDMM), which supports the Common Agenda on Migration and Mobility adopted jointly by India and the European Union in 2016. The initiative aims to strengthen cooperation on regular migration, enhance mobility opportunities, and prevent irregular migration along the India–EU corridor.

The CDMM project is being implemented by the Indian Council of World Affairs, the International Centre for Migration Policy Development, and the International Labour Organization.

Dr Ravi Kota, Chief Secretary of the Government of Assam, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Among the prominent speakers were Gyanendra Dev Tripathi, Principal Secretary, Government of Assam; Gina Uika, Joint Secretary, Emigration Policy and Welfare; Ms Michiko Miyamoto, Country Director, ILO; and Dr Surabhi Singh, Country Coordinator, ICMPD. Representatives from the European Union and its member states also addressed the gathering.

The event witnessed participation from officials of the governments of Sikkim, Nagaland, and Manipur, along with representatives from industry associations, recruitment agencies, skilling institutes, and academic institutions across the Northeast.

The programme reaffirmed the commitment to the Common Agenda on Migration and Mobility and focused on expanding legal migration pathways for prospective migrants from the Northeast. Discussions also highlighted the skilling requirements aligned with labour market demands in EU member states.

As part of the outreach, a student engagement event is scheduled at IIT Guwahati on February 13 to raise awareness about educational and career opportunities in EU countries. Representatives from the EU Delegation, Germany, and Italy are expected to guide students on accessing higher education opportunities and making informed decisions regarding study and career pathways in Europe.

