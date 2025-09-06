All Assam Students' Union (AASU) holds hunger strike in Tinsukia over illegal migration issue

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: In response to AASU’s state-wide appeal, the Tinsukia District Students’ Union observed an 11-hour hunger strike on Thursday against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and demanded complete eradication of fundamentalism from Assam and a permanent solution of the illegal migration issue based on the Assam Accord. Thursday’s protest was led by Samarjyoti Gohain, central executive member of AASU.

