Assam News

All Assam Students' Union (AASU) holds hunger strike in Tinsukia over illegal migration issue

In response to AASU’s state-wide appeal, the Tinsukia District Students’ Union observed an 11-hour hunger strike on Thursday against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants
AASU
Published on

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: In response to AASU’s state-wide appeal, the Tinsukia District Students’ Union observed an 11-hour hunger strike on Thursday against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and demanded complete eradication of fundamentalism from Assam and a permanent solution of the illegal migration issue based on the Assam Accord. Thursday’s protest was led by Samarjyoti Gohain, central executive member of AASU.

Also Read: AASU burns MHA order in Dibrugarh, protests against CAA extension

Also Watch:

AASU
illegal migration issue

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com