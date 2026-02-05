Guwahati: Essay Competition on National Science Day 2026

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Institution of Engineers (India), Assam State Centre announced an essay competition for students to mark the celebration of National Science Day 2026, inviting participation from school students across the state. The competition was organized in two categories. Group A was open to students from Class V to Class X, who were asked to write on the life and contributions of Sir C. V. Raman, while Group B was meant for students of Class XI and XII with the topic focusing on the role of science and technology in building a sustainable future. Organizers said the initiative aimed to encourage scientific temper, creativity and original thinking among young learners. The organizers stated that essays had to be original, limited to 1,500 words, and written entirely in the participant’s own handwriting. Submissions found to be copied or prepared with the help of online artificial intelligence tools were to be disqualified. Participants were allowed to write their essays in either English or Assamese. Completed entries were required to be submitted to the Honorary Secretary of the Institution of Engineers (India), Assam State Centre, at its Pan Bazaar office in Guwahati, either by hand, post or courier, on or before February 20, 2026. Students were instructed to mention their name, address, class, name of school or college, and contact details at the end of the essay. The Assam State Centre said the names of prize winners would be published on its official website by 3 pm on February 26, 2026. Prizes were scheduled to be distributed during the National Science Day celebrations at the IEI premises in Pan Bazaar. Organizers added that students could contact the institution for further clarification regarding the competition.

