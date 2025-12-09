Demow: All Assam Essay Competition to Be Organized at Nitaipukhuri

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: In connection with the silver jubilee mahotsav of Srimanta Sankardev Vidyalaya, Nitaipukhuri, an All Assam essay competition will be organized. For group A (Class 6 to Class 8) the topic is 'Student society and library' with a word count of 300 to 500, while for group B (Class 9 to Class 12), the topic is 'The role of private sector schools in the improvement of the education system in Assam' with a word count of 500 to 700. The articles should be sent to SSV269095@gmail.com via PDF, and can also be submitted in the office of Srimanta Sankardev Vidyalaya.

