Guwahati Eviction Drive Clears 20-Bigha Plot in Jalukbari, Land Restored to Assam Government

GUWAHATI: The Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration and the Railway Department jointly carried out an eviction drive in Guwahati's Jalukbari area on Friday. The drive aimed at vacating a 20-bigha plot of land, which was originally allotted to the Assam government by the railway department. According to reports, the eviction drive was conducted to clear the land and restore it to its rightful owners.

