Guwahati: EVM checking in Kamrup (M) begins today

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The first-level checking (FLC) of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) in Kamrup Metropolitan district will begin on February 16 as Assam prepares for the forthcoming Assembly elections.

The three-day verification exercise, scheduled to continue until February 18, is being conducted from 9 am to 7 pm at the EVM/VVPAT warehouse at Basistha Lalmatia under the Office of the District Election Officer. According to an official statement, ten engineers deputed by the Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) are inspecting a minimum of 30 Ballot Units (BU), 550 Control Units (CU) and 70 VVPAT machines to ensure their proper functioning ahead of the polls.

The authorities stated that the entire process is being carried out under strict supervision with full transparency. Representatives of recognized national and state political parties from the district committees are remaining present each day, while the proceedings are being webcast to maintain openness. The statement was undersigned by District Commissioner and District Election Officer Swapneel Paul.

The checking programme coincides with the three-day visit of the full bench of the Election Commission of India to the state, led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi are also part of the delegation.

During the visit, the Commission is reviewing poll preparedness and holding meetings with political representatives, senior officials, district election officers and police chiefs to assess arrangements on the ground. The commissioners are expected to address the press on the final day of their tour on February 18.

