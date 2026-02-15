First Level Checking of EVMs and VVPATs to begin in Dhubri

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: The First Level Checking (FLC) of EVMs and VVPATs in Dhubri district is scheduled to be conducted from February 16 to 19. The process will take place at the warehouse located at Madhusoulmari Pt-II, Gauripur.

The FLC will involve physical inspection and cleaning of the machines, clearing of old records, functional testing, and mock polls to ensure all EVMs are in proper working condition. Technical inspections will be carried out by engineers deputed from the Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), Hyderabad, along with trained staff to facilitate smooth execution of the process.

The entire exercise will be conducted in the presence of representatives from national and state-recognized political parties to enhance transparency. Additionally, the process will be webcast and monitored by the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam. Entry inside the FLC hall will be strictly regulated according to ECI norms.

