Guwahati Excise Department Seized Illegal Liquor Worth Rs 80 thousand at Khanapara

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Guwahati Excise Department conducted an operation on Monday, seizing illicit liquor valued at Rs 80,000 at Khanapara. This effort aims to curb the inflow of non-duty paid liquor from neighbouring states, particularly Meghalaya.

According to an excise officer, naka checking is an ongoing process to prevent smuggling during the festive season. The department will maintain vigilance at key points where highways merge with city routes. The excise department will continue conducting naka checking operations to prevent illegal liquor transportation.

