Guwahati: Excise department steps up crackdown on illicit liquor

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Excise Department of Kamrup (Metropolitan) District intensified its ongoing operations against illicit liquor, aiming to curb the widespread production and sale of locally brewed alcohol within the city. Despite several successful demolitions of illegal distilleries in the past, the production has continued to resurface periodically.

With a vision to make Guwahati free from both local and illegal foreign liquor, Excise Superintendent Debajit Nath has directed all circle offices, including Guwahati Sadar, to conduct regular operations across the district. Acting on these directives, the Jalukbari Excise Circle under the Jalukbari Sub-Division carried out a demolition drive this morning at a local liquor distillery located in the hilly area of Adingiri near Maligaon.

The operation, conducted under the supervision of Sub-Divisional Excise Officer Nayorita Baruah and led by Excise Inspector Gobardhan Deka, resulted in the seizure of approximately 4,200 kilograms of molasses, 40 kilograms of rice cake, 15 litres of country liquor, and 11 types of brewing utensils. However, those involved in the illegal brewing managed to flee the area before being apprehended.

