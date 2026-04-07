Guwahati Fair Price Dealers Call Off Election Boycott After Political Assurances

The Greater Guwahati Fair Price Dealers' Association has reversed its decision to boycott the Assam Legislative Assembly elections, announcing the withdrawal at a press conference at the Guwahati Press Club on Monday.

Association president Bishnu Das and secretary Kalyan Kumar Sharma said the decision to call off the boycott came after productive discussions with various political stakeholders, from whom they received what they described as satisfactory assurances.

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