Guwahati Fair Price Dealers Call Off Election Boycott After Political Assurances

The Greater Guwahati Fair Price Dealers' Association has reversed its decision to boycott the Assam Legislative Assembly elections, announcing the withdrawal at a press conference at the Guwahati Press Club on Monday.
Association president Bishnu Das and secretary Kalyan Kumar Sharma said the decision to call off the boycott came after productive discussions with various political stakeholders, from whom they received what they described as satisfactory assurances.
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The association had announced on March 24 that fair price shop dealers and their family members across five constituencies in Kamrup Metropolitan district would abstain from participating in the electoral process — a decision that had raised concerns about voter turnout in the run-up to polling day.
The nature of the grievances that prompted the original boycott announcement was not detailed at the press conference, but the association indicated that the assurances received from political parties were sufficient to address their concerns.
With the boycott formally withdrawn, the association has done an about-turn — not just stepping back from its earlier stand, but actively encouraging all dealers and their family members to participate in the elections and exercise their franchise freely.
Das and Sharma emphasised the importance of contributing to the democratic process, urging the community to turn out and vote on April 9.