NFR Adds Special Trains on Yesvantpur–Katihar and Santragachi–Naharlagun Routes

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced additional train services on two routes to handle rising passenger demand, effective from early April 2026.

The move covers an extension of an existing weekly special train and the introduction of a brand new service connecting West Bengal with Arunachal Pradesh.

NFR has extended the Yesvantpur–Katihar weekly special train for 15 additional trips in both directions, keeping the existing schedule and stoppages in place.

Train No. 06571 will depart every Tuesday from April 7 to July 14, 2026, while Train No. 06572 will run every Friday from April 10 to July 17, 2026.

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