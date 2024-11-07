Guwahati: Fake Company Busted at Central Plaza in City

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A Central Guwahati Police District Team from Pan Bazaar Police Station busted offices of a fake company, Expresco Galf Gas, at Central Plaza in Fancy Bazaar and another at Upasana Complex in Ulubari. Companies were used to sell franchises of Galf Gas. The police apprehended some employees of the fake company and have been grilling them, police sources said. However, the mastermind of the fake company has been absconding.

