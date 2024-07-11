Guwahati: Fake Doctor Nabbed For Operating Clinic Without Permission

GUWAHATI: In a bizarre case, police detained a man for allegedly pretending to be a doctor and operating a clinic without permission in Guwahati, Assam, on Wednesday, July 10.

The accused has been identified as NK Mishra. He was caught in response to a complaint filed by another doctor going by the name of Abhijit Neog.

According to reports, Mishra operated a clinic in Tarun Nagar, Guwahati, for a long period of time. After Dr. Neog filed a complaint, authorities initiated an investigation that resulted in Mishra's arrest.