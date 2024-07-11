Guwahati: Fake Doctor Nabbed For Operating Clinic Without Permission

GUWAHATI: In a bizarre case, police detained a man for allegedly pretending to be a doctor and operating a clinic without permission in Guwahati, Assam, on Wednesday, July 10.
The accused has been identified as NK Mishra. He was caught in response to a complaint filed by another doctor going by the name of Abhijit Neog.
According to reports, Mishra operated a clinic in Tarun Nagar, Guwahati, for a long period of time. After Dr. Neog filed a complaint, authorities initiated an investigation that resulted in Mishra's arrest.
Mishra was alleged to have run his clinic with a fake registration number.
Furthermore, it was said that the issue was first raised in 2022, but nothing was done about it at that time.
According to a police source, there is an ongoing inquiry into the matter.
Meanwhile, in a similar case four months ago, police nabbed a fake doctor in Guwahati's Lal Ganesh locality on March 6. Premananda Rai had been accused of impersonating a doctor for nearly 40 years.
According to information obtained, it was alleged that Rai had been practicing and treating patients at the New Mahamaya Medicos in the city's Lal Ganesh locality.
As per reports, Rai was using the registration number of a doctor named Surendra Narayan, hailing from West Bengal, and treating patients.
Reports accuse Rai of allegedly treating patients since 1983 using a fake doctor degree and fake registration number.
Besides this allegation, he had also been accused of supplying fake death certificates.
The fake doctor was reportedly arrested by the Odal Bakra Police following an operation that was conducted in the pharmacy based on a complaint filed by a doctor named Abhijit Neog.
Thereafter, the pharmacy belonging to Premananda Rai was immediately sealed by the cops.
Sources have revealed that an investigation had been initiated to look into this case.
ALSO READ: Massive fire breaks out at Hatigaon in Guwahati city
ALSO WATCH: