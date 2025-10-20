Guwahati: Fancy Bazar to celebrate a silent Diwali

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In an emotional gesture of collective remembrance, the bustling commercial hub of Fancy Bazar in Guwahati has decided to dedicate this year's Diwali celebrations entirely to the memory of the music icon Zubeen Garg.

Departing from the usual grandeur and festivities, the Fancy Bazar Friends Club announced that there will be no decorative lighting, loud celebrations, or fireworks this year. Instead, the entire area will be illuminated with thousands of earthen lamps (diyas) on Diwali night - symbolizing a peaceful and heartfelt tribute to the beloved singer whose music continues to resonate across Assam and beyond.

"This Diwali, Fancy Bazar will not shine with artificial lights but with the warmth of love and remembrance for Zubeen Da," said a member of the organizing committee. "Every diya we light will represent a prayer, a song, and a memory of him."

The organizers emphasized that not a single building in Fancy Bazar will display decorative lighting, and residents have voluntarily joined hands to make the tribute a silent and soulful occasion.

Locals have expressed overwhelming support for the initiative, calling it a fitting way to honour the artiste who brought light and meaning to so many lives through his songs. "This Diwali is not about celebration - it's about remembrance. Zubeen Da's music has been a part of every Assamese home, and we want to keep his light alive in our hearts," said a resident.

Also Read: Diwali: A festival of inner as well as outer illumination