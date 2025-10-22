Guwahati: Fans light up Zubeen Garg’s unfinished Kharghuli home

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: This Diwali, the hilltop home that Zubeen Garg had long dreamed of building in Kharguli came alive with light and emotion. Though the beloved singer’s residence remains unfinished, his fans transformed the incomplete structure into a glowing symbol of love — decorating it with rows of diyas and spelling out his name in radiant letters visible from afar.

The sprawling house, overlooking the Brahmaputra, was Zubeen’s dream project — envisioned as a creative sanctuary with a large studio surrounded by trees and open skies. He last visited the site on September 13, reportedly instructing workers to resume construction after his return from Singapore.

Only about forty percent of the work has been completed, but that did not stop his admirers from gathering at the site to celebrate his memory.

“We wanted his dream to shine, even if it’s not finished,” said one fan present at the gathering. “For us, Zubeen da’s light never goes out.”

As hundreds of diyas flickered against the half-built walls, the Kharguli hill glowed with warmth and remembrance — a quiet testament to the enduring bond between Zubeen Garg and his people.

Also Read: Assam CM: Zubeen Garg Protests Are Politically Driven