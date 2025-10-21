Assam Chief Minister: Zubeen Garg Protests Driven by Political Agendas

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has dismissed the ongoing protests over the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg as politically driven, asserting that the agitation is not about justice. “If I resign today, half the protests will end; if Gaurav Gogoi becomes Chief Minister, the rest will stop,” Sarma said.

He further stated that the ongoing protest fails to honour the true legacy of the late singer. Commenting on Zubeen Garg’s fan base, the Chief Minister said it comprises two groups — genuine admirers who have always loved the artist, and others who surfaced only after his death. The latter, he noted, are the same individuals who once criticised Zubeen at every turn.

Furthermore, Sarma comments on how the media outlets have exaggerated the case by spreading misleading information that results in needless chaos. He denies providing any luxuries for the accused.

He urged genuine fans to uphold Zubeen’s legacy peacefully and assured that no action would be taken against youths in Baksa who voluntarily cooperate with the police. He said, “Even if the government errs, the judiciary will not. The High Court has already taken up the investigation, and the police report will soon be submitted to the court”

Reaffirming faith in the judiciary, he said the case would be heard in a Fast Track Court, urging citizens to remain calm and trust the legal process.