Guwahati Fast Track Court Rejects Bail Plea of Siddharth Sharma, Cites Flight Risk and Witness Intimidation Fears

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Special Fast Track Court rejected the bail plea of Siddharth Sharma after hearing detailed submissions from both the prosecution and defence.

The argument on the application concluded on April 28, following which the court reserved its order. Although the verdict was initially expected on May 2, the court deferred the pronouncement of the order to May 4. While denying bail, the court expressed concern that the accused might flee if released and could attempt to influence or intimidate witnesses connected to the case.

In the same matter, the court noted that hearings on the framing of charges against all accused had already concluded. Petitions seeking discharge from the case were also argued before the bench prior to the order being reserved.

The court scheduled May 26 for delivering its decision on the discharge pleas and the framing of charges. Officials stated that the accused would be produced again through video conference on May 18 for further remand proceedings, as the court remained closed until that date.

Also Read: Fast-Track Court to deliver Verdict Today on Siddharth Sharma’s Bail Plea in Zubeen Garg Death Case