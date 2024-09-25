Assam Cabinet Allocates Land For Track Doubling; Approves Funds For 3 Polytechnics

GUWAHATI: In a significant development, the Assam cabinet has given its nod for the allocation of eight bighas of land to the Railways for the purpose of doubling the railway tracks in the Azara-Kamakhya section via Goalpara.
This decision has been taken to connect Guwahati city with double laning through the southern bank of the Brahmaputra river.
The state cabinet also gave its approval for the revalidation of administrative approval for Rs 150 crore, which will be used for the construction of three polytechnic in Hajo, Majuli, and Tingkhong.
In addition to it, the cabinet also gave its go ahead for the appointment of 451 part-time faculty members in various engineering colleges and polytechnics across the state.
Cabinet minister Jayanta Malla Baruah informed that seven bighas of land under Jalukbari mouza and one bigha under Chakardo mouza have been allocated to the Railways.
