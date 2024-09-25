Assam Cabinet Allocates Land For Track Doubling; Approves Funds For 3 Polytechnics

GUWAHATI: In a significant development, the Assam cabinet has given its nod for the allocation of eight bighas of land to the Railways for the purpose of doubling the railway tracks in the Azara-Kamakhya section via Goalpara.

This decision has been taken to connect Guwahati city with double laning through the southern bank of the Brahmaputra river.

The state cabinet also gave its approval for the revalidation of administrative approval for Rs 150 crore, which will be used for the construction of three polytechnic in Hajo, Majuli, and Tingkhong.