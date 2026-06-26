Guwahati: Ferry service suspension affects pilgrims for second day

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Ferry services between Guwahati and North Guwahati remained suspended for the second consecutive day on Thursday after a rise in the Brahmaputra River, triggered by continuous rainfall across Assam and adjoining regions, disrupted normal river transport.

The suspension affected hundreds of commuters who depend on ferry connectivity for daily travel, while pilgrims visiting the historic Umananda Temple on Peacock Island also faced severe inconvenience. Many devotees were forced to postpone or cancel their visits amid the ongoing disruption.

Transport operators and officials stated that the decision to halt services was taken as a safety measure due to strong currents and rising water levels, which had made navigation unsafe for vessels across multiple ghats.

A ferry staff member said operations had been completely stopped from all terminals after conditions deteriorated further, adding that both private and government services had been suspended in view of passenger safety.

With river conditions remaining unstable, authorities kept all ferry operations on hold, citing the risk posed by the swollen Brahmaputra and adverse weather conditions. The disruption came at a time when the city was witnessing an increased influx of visitors due to the ongoing Ambubachi Mela at Kamakhya Temple.

Officials continued to monitor the situation closely and indicated that services would resume only after water levels receded and safe navigation was restored. Commuters and pilgrims were advised to avoid river crossings until further notice.

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