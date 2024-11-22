Guwahati: FICN with face value of Rs 5.67 lakh seized by Special Task Force in city

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: In a swift and targeted operation, the Special Task Force (STF) led by Inspector Kapil Pathak dismantled a fake currency racket at Downtown under the jurisdiction of Dispur Police Station. Acting on a tip-off, the STF seized Rs 5,67,000 in Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) and apprehended one individual linked to the racket.

During the raid, authorities also confiscated a counterfeit currency printing machine, a mobile phone, and a two-wheeler used in the illicit operation. The suspect is currently being interrogated as investigators delve deeper into the network behind the racket.

“This operation is a significant step towards curbing the circulation of fake currency in the region. We are pursuing leads to identify other individuals involved in this racket,” an STF official stated.

Further investigations are underway to unearth the full extent of the counterfeit currency network and its links.

