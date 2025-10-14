Guwahati: FIR filed against 3 leaders for threatening firecracker traders

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: Tensions escalated in Guwahati as local firecracker vendors reported threats from the All Assam United Youth Federation (AAUYF), urging them not to sell fireworks during the upcoming Diwali celebrations. The warnings came in the wake of calls by several groups for a silent Diwali following the untimely death of world-renowned Assamese artiste Zubeen Garg.

Firecracker traders, who had been preparing all year for the festival, expressed deep concern over potential financial losses. Zeetandra Saloi, a local businessman, filed a complaint at Bharalumukh Police Station against members of the organization named Sadou Assam Ekokritiya Yuba Parishad, namely Ashish Bora, Bidyut Kalita, and Jayanta Gogoi, stating that the trio had threatened him and other vendors not to sell firecrackers. According to Saloi, the leaders allegedly even instructed that any fireworks sold should be thrown into the Brahmaputra.

The police registered a case based on Saloi’s complaint, and investigations were ongoing. Authorities were called upon to ensure the safety of traders and protect the livelihoods of those involved in the fireworks business. Saloi further highlighted that traders invest heavily each year in advance for production, making the threats particularly disruptive, especially after months of preparation.

The incident prompted a response from Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, who emphasized that firecrackers should not be banned this Diwali, underlining both the importance of religious traditions and the economic impact on those dependent on the fireworks trade. The controversy has drawn attention across the state, as authorities and traders brace for a potentially tense festival season.

