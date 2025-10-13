Bajali youths call for firecracker ban to honour legendary singer Zubeen Garg

A CORRESPONDENT

PATHSALA: In a heartfelt tribute to Assam’s legendary singer Zubeen Garg, the youths of Bajali have appealed to the district administration to impose a ban on the use of firecrackers during weddings and Diwali celebrations. The young citizens believe that such a step would truly honour Zubeen Garg’s lifelong love for nature and his message of peaceful, environment-friendly living.

According to the youths, the increasing use of firecrackers causes severe air and noise pollution, disturbs the elderly, children, and animals, and goes against the spirit of cultural harmony. They have urged the people of Bajali and across Assam to celebrate festivals in a more meaningful and eco-friendly way, by lighting traditional earthen lamps, avoiding loud fireworks, and embracing cultural traditions that reflect the beauty of Assamese heritage.

