Guwahati: FIR filed seeking probe into Zubeen Garg’s mysterious death

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: As the country mourns the untimely death of Zubeen Garg, two Guwahati residents on Monday have lodged a First Information Report (FIR) demanding a detailed investigation into the suspicious death of legendary singer in Singapore, raising questions over possible foul play and financial irregularities.

The FIR which has been filed at Hatigaon Police Station by Palash Ranjan Baruah of Garchuk and Abhijeet Sharma of Zoo Road, urges authorities to examine every aspect of the incident.

Both of them further alleged that the circumstances of Garg’s death may not have been natural. The complaint highlights possible criminal negligence, concealment and conspiracy.

Central to the allegations is the role of Garg’s manager, Siddhartha Sharma, who has been accused of unlawfully retaining the singer’s belongings, including mobile devices, overseeing unusually large financial transactions, and posting unauthorized content on social media. The complaint also seeks scrutiny of Shyam Kanu Mahanta and others associated with the North-East Festival who was reportedly with the singer in Singapore for potential negligence or complicity.

The FIR further calls for an inquiry into suspected misuse of public funds during the festival, including the participation of individuals without official roles. It also requests that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) be involved if evidence of large-scale financial irregularities emerges. The complainants have stressed the need for immediate collection and preservation of evidence such as electronic data, video footage, social media activity, and financial records to ensure a transparent and comprehensive probe.

They have urged police to register the FIR without delay and take swift action, stating that only a full investigation can uphold accountability and deliver justice in this high-profile case.

Also Read: Assam bids tearful adieu to Zubeen Garg