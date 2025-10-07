Guwahati: Fire breaks out at Durga Puja pandal at Sluicegate area

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A fire broke out at a Durga Puja pandal in the Sluicegate area during the early hours of Monday, sparking panic among local residents. The incident occurred around 3:30am, prompting a swift response from the Fire and Emergency Services.

According to officials, two fire tenders from the Fire Control Headquarters were immediately dispatched after receiving a report of the blaze at around 3:45am. Firefighters managed to bring the situation under control shortly after reaching the spot, preventing the flames from spreading to nearby structures. An officer from the department said, “We received information about a fire at a puja pandal around 3:45am. Two fire tenders reached the location and doused the fire successfully. Fortunately, there were no casualties.”

Preliminary reports suggest the fire may have been accidental, possibly triggered by earthen lamps used during the ongoing Durga Puja rituals. Authorities are currently investigating the exact cause of the incident. Residents expressed relief that no injuries or major damage were reported, while officials urged organizers of other pandals across the city to ensure strict fire safety measures during the festive season.

