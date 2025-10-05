Eight arrested in connection with murder at Durga Puja pandal in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a major development, police have arrested eight individuals in connection with the shocking murder of 26-year-old Avinash Rajak at the Durga Puja pandal of Kalibari Jagariti Sangha in Bamunimaidan, Guwahati.

Reportedly, 20–25 men attacked Avinash Rajak. The main accused are Agni Sharma, Sujit Sarkar, and Ratul Bora. While eight individuals have been arrested, three remain at large.

The eights individuals have been identified as Raju Dutta, Gopal Das, Basam Basfor alias Raja, Bishal Chakraborty, Biju Sheel, Romen Dakuwa, Subhendra Shekhar Roy and Varun Chakraborty.

According to reports, Avinash, a fan of singer Zubeen Garg, was dancing at the pandal and requested a Zubeen Garg song. This reportedly enraged a group of 20–25 youths, who allegedly attacked him brutally, leaving him critically injured.

He was immediately taken to private hospital in Geetanagar, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Chandmari Police Station has registered a case under number 239/25 and authorities have launched a full-scale investigation into the incident.

The arrests mark a significant step in the ongoing probe, although the hunt for the three main accused continues.

