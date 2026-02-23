Guwahati

Guwahati: Fire breaks out near railway track in Jalukbari area

A major fire broke out at Katia Dolang in the Jalukbari area of the city on Sunday. The blaze occurred near the railway line at Katia Dolang.
fire
Representational image
STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A major fire broke out at Katia Dolang in the Jalukbari area of the city on Sunday. The blaze occurred near the railway line at Katia Dolang. According to reports, fruit vendors who sell fruits during the day had set fire to waste materials left over from their stock. The fire subsequently spread and took the form of a bushfire. The incident took place close to a railway track used by long-distance trains, while vehicles also ply along the adjoining road, raising concerns over safety. Fire tenders later reached the spot and managed to bring the blaze under control.

fire
railway track

