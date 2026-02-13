Major fire breaks out at firecracker godown in Beharbari; Five fire tenders deployed

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A major fire broke out at a firecracker godown in Beharbari on Wednesday, triggering panic among local residents and prompting an immediate response from Fire and Emergency Services.

According to initial reports, officials rushed at least five fire tenders to the spot and teams are currently working to bring the blaze under control. Thick plumes of smoke billowed from the site as firefighters battled the intense flames. The presence of firecrackers stored inside the premises worsened the situation and raised fears of possible explosions.

A Fire and Emergency Services source said the exact cause of the fire remains unknown. “The reason behind the fire is not known at the moment. Our teams are working to douse the flames. It is a major inferno and may take some time to bring the situation completely under control,” the official stated.

As a precautionary measure, authorities have cordoned off the surrounding area to prevent any untoward incidents and ensure public safety.

There were no immediate reports of casualties at the time of filing this report. Firefighters continue operations, and further details are awaited.

Also Read: Fire at Simaluguri dumping ground disrupts public life in Nazira